Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $80.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.