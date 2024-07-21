Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $165.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $140.11 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,881,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

