Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $850.00 at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.00.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $758.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $700.26 and a 200 day moving average of $657.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $8,015,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

