Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.250-16.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. Cintas also updated its FY25 guidance to $16.25-16.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cintas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $749.00.

Get Cintas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $758.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.78. Cintas has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $773.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.