Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.25-16.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.53. Cintas also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.250-16.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W lowered Cintas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $749.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $758.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $773.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

