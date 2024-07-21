Citigroup Boosts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $48.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VVV. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

