Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Autohome Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. Autohome has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.23 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Autohome by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Autohome by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

