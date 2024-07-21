Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Autohome Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of ATHM stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. Autohome has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $34.10.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.23 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
