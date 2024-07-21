Citigroup Trims Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Target Price to $107.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

CAH opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 120,740 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 773.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 43,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

