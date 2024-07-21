Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,834 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,459,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 642.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.
Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:CFG opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.
Citizens Financial Group Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
