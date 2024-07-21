Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get Clorox alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $135.14 on Friday. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.