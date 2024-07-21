Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.64 and last traded at $65.23. 2,871,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,801,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $281.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

