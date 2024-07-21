Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $6.34

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.09. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 622,212 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

