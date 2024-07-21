Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.81. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 127,984 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$501.14 million, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

