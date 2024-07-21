Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 437,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 938,914 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $14.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,319 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 698.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 905,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 792,276 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 859,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 225,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.