Comparing Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 65.87%. Meritage Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.08%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% Meritage Hospitality Group 1.31% 7.22% 1.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.8% of Meritage Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Meritage Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.49 $8.41 million $0.18 46.33 Meritage Hospitality Group $672.49 million 0.18 $6.14 million $0.81 22.10

GEN Restaurant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meritage Hospitality Group. Meritage Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. It is also involved in franchising activities. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

