Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $287.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $245.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

