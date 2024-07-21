Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 689,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 482,276 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.46% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,624 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,263 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 91.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,832,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 872,764 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116,299 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Further Reading

