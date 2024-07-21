Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading 0.2% Higher

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $848.79 and last traded at $841.08. 636,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,984,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $839.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $371.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $837.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $760.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

