Critical Analysis: Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) & Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A Electrovaya -0.44% -2.83% -0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Evans & Sutherland Computer and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Electrovaya has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 347.15%. Given Electrovaya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

22.5% of Electrovaya shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Electrovaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electrovaya $44.06 million 1.89 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Electrovaya.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

