Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Down to $10.88

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $10.32. Critical Metals shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1,072 shares changing hands.
Critical Metals Trading Down 3.3 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
