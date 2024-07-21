CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic to Sell

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $275.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $380.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $377.55.

Shares of CRWD opened at $304.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.41, a PEG ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

