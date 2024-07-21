CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of CUBE opened at $47.91 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,571 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

