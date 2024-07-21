CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 252,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

