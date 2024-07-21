Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,684 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cummins by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after buying an additional 148,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $291.15 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

