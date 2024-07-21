D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading 4% Higher

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 390,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 491,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $920.11 million, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 2.69.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
