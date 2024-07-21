D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.12.

NYSE:DHI opened at $173.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $177.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

