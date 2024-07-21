DA Davidson Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $18.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

KEY opened at $15.59 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

