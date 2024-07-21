DA Davidson Boosts S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Price Target to $41.00

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

