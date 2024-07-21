DA Davidson Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $125.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s previous close.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 716,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

