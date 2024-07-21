DA Davidson Raises Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target to $19.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSBC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSBC

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $733.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 25.62%. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,126,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 167,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 57,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.