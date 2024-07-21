Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

