David R. Price Sells 2,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP David R. Price sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $175,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $87.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

