David R. Price Sells 2,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP David R. Price sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $175,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PriceSmart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $87.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
