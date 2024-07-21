Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DECK. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,022.81.

Shares of DECK opened at $871.24 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $971.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $883.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 247 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

