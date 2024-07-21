Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Dell Technologies has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NYSE:DELL opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

