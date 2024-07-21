Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 1.1%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.88 and last traded at $126.67. 1,971,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,021,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,931,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 117.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

