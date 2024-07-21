Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Denny’s stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

