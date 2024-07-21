Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter worth $424,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGCB opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.2182 dividend. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

