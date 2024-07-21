Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average of $121.33. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $72,265,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.