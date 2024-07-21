Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $148.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 111.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.