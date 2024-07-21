Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $470.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.89.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.2 %

DPZ stock opened at $404.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.