Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $419.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $507.00 to $419.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.89.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $404.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.48. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

