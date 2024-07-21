DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 102,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 311,644 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRD shares. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

