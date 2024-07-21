Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.12 on Friday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,971,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,491. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $2,935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $4,900,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

