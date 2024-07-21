Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT opened at $44.02 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

