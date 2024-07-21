Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

