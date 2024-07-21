Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,001,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,776,000 after purchasing an additional 362,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,214,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 199,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 254,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

