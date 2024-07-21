Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $16.20. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 148,518 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,374,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,473,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,167,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

