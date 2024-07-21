Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 243.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 72,145 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,762,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after acquiring an additional 118,237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Element Solutions by 10,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,497,000 after purchasing an additional 150,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.