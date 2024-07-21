Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after acquiring an additional 943,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 245,458 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,467,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,159 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 67,568 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

ESRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.