Empowered Funds LLC Buys 465 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.79.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

